New Suit

Costco Wholesale, Pasco County Sheriffs Office and other defendants were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was assaulted by an alleged contractor for the county. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02627, Vaccaro v. Dodd et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 4:50 AM