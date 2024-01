News From Law.com

The 12-member blue-ribbon committee that screens candidates to serve on New York's highest court, is in a transition of sorts. The Commission on Judicial Nomination has three vacancies, including one from the recent death of its chairman since 2017, E. Leo Milonas. Meanwhile, the potential still exists for New York's Democratic supermajority to significantly alter the appointive process, a key New York lawmaker told the Law Journal recently.

New York

January 23, 2024, 11:26 AM

