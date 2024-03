News From Law.com

The niece of a late Navy commander is applauding the Virginia lawmakers for passing a bill aimed at putting additional safeguards in place to protect seniors from financial exploitation as she appeals the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold banks accountable for transferring $3.68 million from her uncle's accounts as part of alleged scams.

Banking & Financial Services

March 01, 2024, 1:10 PM

nature of claim: /