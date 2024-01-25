VA Court Rules Extended Premises Doctrine Broadens Company P...

News From Law.com

The Virginia Court of Appeals held that the extended premises doctrine extended United Continental Holdings' premises beyond its physical terminal, rafter an employee injured herself near the terminal entrance. Affirming the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission's judgment awarding an United Airlines customer service representative's compensable injury, the court concluded defendant Milly Sullivan fell and injured herself on United's premises, as the incident occurred in sufficient proximity to the terminal.

Virginia

January 25, 2024, 9:10 PM

