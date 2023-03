New Suit

Arnold Wratschko, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase Bank and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Eastern District Court by the Linden Law Group. The court action accuses Wratschko of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff, who has mental disabilities, into sending over $1.1 million of his money to the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02045, v. Wratschko et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 16, 2023, 5:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Munro Goldstein

Plaintiffs

The Linden Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Arnold Wratschko

Fabucredit Corp. LLC.

Patricia Louise Roberts

Wasm, LLC.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct