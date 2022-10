Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Offices of Douglas L. Capdeville on Monday removed a lawsuit against Spirit Airlines and Worldwide Flight Services Inc. to the Virgin Islands District Court. The suit, over alleged injuries related to air travel, was filed by Lee J. Rohn & Associates on behalf of Shantel Albert. The case is 1:22-cv-00054, v. Worldwide Flight Services, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 25, 2022, 7:25 AM