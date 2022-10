Removed To Federal Court

Hall Booth Smith removed a lawsuit against Werner Enterprises, a trucking and logistics provider, and Byron Pope to Georgia Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Ryan C. Williams Law Firm on behalf of Byron Pope. The case is 4:22-cv-00164, v. Werner Enterprises Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 26, 2022, 6:29 PM