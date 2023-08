Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Monday removed an ADA lawsuit against convenience store chain Wawa and Holly Ravine Equities to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Anthony J. Brady Jr. on behalf of Mark Fultz. The case is 1:23-cv-04087, Fultz v. Holly Ravine Equities LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Fultz

defendants

Holly Ravine Equities, LLC

Wawa, Inc.

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA