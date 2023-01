Removed To Federal Court

Walmart on Friday removed a consumer class action to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Frederick & Berler and DePledge Law Office, accuses the defendant of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme by advertising certain prices for products online, yet charging more for those products in stores. Walmart is represented by Frantz Ward. The case is 1:23-cv-00067, v. Walmart Inc.