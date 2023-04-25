Removed To Federal Court

Volkswagen Group of America and Audi of America on Tuesday removed a class action to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by attorney J. Llewellyn Mathew and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, alleges that certain Audi vehicles have defective alternators which cause them to fail to start and have various electrical malfunctions. The defendants are represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 3:23-cv-02291, v. Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc.

Automotive

April 25, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Steinhardt

defendants

Volkswagen Group Of America, Inc.

Audi Of America, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 890/