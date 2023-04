Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson removed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday against United Healthcare and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the Vigilante Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges unlawful termination after reporting to management that she observed supervisors racially discriminating against Black employees. The case is 1:23-cv-02295, v. United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronica M. Menard

defendants

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination