New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Kansas District Court over an alleged 'pay-for-delay' scheme in the EpiPen market. The suit arises from litigation filed by Pfizer and Mylan against Teva over its generic competitor to EpiPen, which Pfizer owns the intellectual property rights to, and Mylan has the exclusive right to market and distribute. The suit claims that the three companies settled the dispute by Teva agreeing to delay its development of the generic, after which Teva released its generic and caused Mylan's profits to plummet. The suit further asserts that Teva filed litigation against Mylan for patent infringement in connection with the narcolepsy drug Nuvigil, inducing Teva, Mylan and Pfizer to engage in another trade-for-delay scheme, eventually causing Teva's sales to drop rapidly once Mylan's generic was available on the market. The complaint was brought by Sharp Law, Keller Rohrback LLP and Burns Charest LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02501, v. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. et al.