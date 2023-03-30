New Suit - Employment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued TC Wheelers Inc., doing business as T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Thursday in New York Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination against a transgender employee. The court action contends the former cook for the defendant experienced anti-transgender harassment including misgendering. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00286, v. T C Wheelers, Inc. d/b/a T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria.

Government

March 30, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

defendants

T C Wheelers, Inc. d/b/a T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination