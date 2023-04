Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a petition for equity against Symetra Life Insurance to Iowa Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Splinter Law Office on behalf of Nancy Lynn Bentley, who claims her late husband secretly changed the beneficiary on his policies. The case is 2:23-cv-01008, v. Symetra Life Insurance Company.

Property & Casualty

April 14, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Lynn Bentley

Plaintiffs

Splinter Law Office

defendants

Symetra Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations