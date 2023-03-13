New Suit - Securities Class Action

Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed on Mar. 10, was slapped with a securities class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses SVB of failing to inform investors that rising interest rates over the past two years, plus SVB's catering to risky tech startups and venture capital firms, increased the likelihood of a liquidity crisis and bank run. SVB's collapse is the largest bank failure since WaMu's collapse in 2008 and the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01097, Vanipenta v. SVB Financial Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 6:15 PM