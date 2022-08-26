Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at White and Williams on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against elderly care rehabilitation center Sunrise Senior Living Management Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow on behalf of The Estate of Robert M. Cassieri, by its executor, Felicia Cassieri, alleges that Sunrise Senior Living was negligent in providing care to Robert Cassieri who sustained 'devastating' physical and mental injuries. The case is 3:22-cv-05239, v. Sunrise Senior Living Management, Inc.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 6:48 AM