Lawyers at Hueston Hennigan on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against clinical diagnostics company SomaLogic to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey on behalf of Formic Ventures LLC, the Michael Antonov Charitable Foundation and other investors in biotech company Palamedrix, accuses the defendant of failing to compensate the plaintiffs after SomaLogic acquired Palamedrix in 2022 for $35 million. The case is 3:23-cv-02660, Formic Ventures LLC et al. v. SomaLogic Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 30, 2023, 6:00 PM

