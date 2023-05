Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against property management company SMS Assist LLC over alleged breaches of the terms of an employment contract to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Loevy & Loevy on behalf of the former vice president of sales Douglas Scanlan who contends that the defendant failed to pay commissions owed to him following his termination. The case is 1:23-cv-01316, v. Sms Assist, LLC.

Business Services

May 24, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Douglas Scanlan

defendants

Sms Assist, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination