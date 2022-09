New Suit - Product Liability

BMW was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by the Pendas Law Firm on behalf of William Harrison Sims, who was allegedly injured by an exploding Takata airbag inflator during a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01685, Sims v. BMW of North America LLC.

Automotive

September 15, 2022, 5:45 PM