Carothers Holding Co. d/b/a York Memorial Cemetery, StoneMor GP and other defendants removed a class action to North Carolina Western District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by attorneys Pamela A. Hunter, N. Clifton Cannon Jr. and Kimberly Best, accuses the defendants of failing to protect grave sites from being dug up, encroached upon or otherwise desecrated. The defendants are represented by Moore & Van Allen and Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial. The case is 3:23-cv-00217, Simpson v. Carothers Holding Co. et al.
North Carolina
April 14, 2023, 7:09 PM