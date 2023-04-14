Removed To Federal Court

Carothers Holding Co. d/b/a York Memorial Cemetery, StoneMor GP and other defendants removed a class action to North Carolina Western District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by attorneys Pamela A. Hunter, N. Clifton Cannon Jr. and Kimberly Best, accuses the defendants of failing to protect grave sites from being dug up, encroached upon or otherwise desecrated. The defendants are represented by Moore & Van Allen and Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial. The case is 3:23-cv-00217, Simpson v. Carothers Holding Co. et al.

North Carolina

April 14, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Hubert Simpson

defendants

Carothers Holding Company, LLC

Hubert Simpson

StoneMor GP, LLC

StoneMor North Carolina Funeral Services, Inc.

StoneMor North Carolina Subsidiary, LLC

StoneMor North Carolina, LLC

StoneMor Partners, LP

defendant counsels

Moore & Van Allen

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract