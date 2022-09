New Suit

Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, was sued Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for claims under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, was filed by Cozmyk Law Offices on behalf of Tonia Scearce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00533, v. Scearce et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 4:33 AM