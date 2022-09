New Suit - Employment Class Action

Saber Healthcare and Currituck Health & Rehab were hit with a wage-and-hour class action on Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Berger Montague. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00036, Sison v. Saber Healthcare Group LLC et al.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 5:29 PM