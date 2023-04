Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Steffens Law Firm and Bryl Law Offices on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Terra Mar Property Management, Ortega Park Homeowners Association and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by eXL Legal PLLC on behalf of Wells Fargo. The case is 3:23-cv-00424, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Rosado et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

defendants

5449 Turkey Creek CT Land Trust

Brendaliz Castro-Gordon

Duval County Land Trust #098380-2294

Marcos Rosado

Orange Park Holdings, LLC as Trustee

Unknown Tenant #1

defendant counsels

Joseph E. Seagle, PA

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action