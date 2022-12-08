New Suit - Securities Class Action

Digital currency company Silvergate Capital, CEO Alan J. Lane and CFO Antonio Martino were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. According to the complaint, Silvergate's account holders transferred over $425 million to South American money launderers. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Holzer & Holzer, alleges that the company's value declined after the revelations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01936, Rosa v. Silvergate Capital Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 08, 2022, 3:03 PM