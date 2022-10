Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Venable on Friday removed a consumer class action against Petal & Pup USA to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Kuhn Raslavich P.A., alleges violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 6:22-cv-01892, v. Reilly et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 14, 2022, 12:06 PM