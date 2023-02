Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thomas Thomas & Hafer on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Red Robin and Simon Property Group to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Lowenthal & Abrams on behalf of Joan Paterson. The case is 2:23-cv-00791, v. Red Robin International, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 10, 2023, 3:30 PM