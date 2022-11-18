New Suit - Consumer

The Federal Trade Commission filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Precision Patient Outcomes Inc. and Margrett Lewis on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of using the names 'COVID Resist' and 'VIRUS Resist' to sell medicines which consist solely of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2, Zinc and Quercetin Dihydrate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-07307, Federal Trade Commission v. Precision Patient Outcomes Inc. et al.

