Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed an environmental lawsuit against Occidental Petroleum to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Ice Miller on behalf of 4900 Morse Land Trust, seeks to recover remediation costs for cleaning up hazardous materials released from an oil refinery. The case is 2:23-cv-00040, 4900 Morse Land Trust v. Occidental Petroleum Corp. et al.

Energy

February 02, 2023, 2:48 PM