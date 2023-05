Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Chamberlain McHaney on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Neutron Holdings d/b/a Lime, Ashtin Small and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Colby Lewis on behalf of Thomas Norman Vieira, who allegedly fell off a Lime scooter due to a braking defect. The case is 1:23-cv-00602, Vieira v. Neutron Holdings Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Norman Vieira

defendants

Neutron Holdings, Inc.

Ashtin Smalls

Justin Martin Bischoff

Matthew Aaron Estes

Thomas Norman Vieira

Tufan Baytok

defendant counsels

Chamberlain Mchaney

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims