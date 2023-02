Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Navistar, a global distributor of industrial trucks and buses, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of the owner of a 2022 International Navistar CV515. The case is 1:23-cv-01154, A&R Used Cars Inc. v. Navistar Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 28, 2023, 4:16 PM