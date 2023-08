Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cowles & Thompson on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Airlines Group to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Geoffrey N. Courtney and Katzman, Lampert & Stoll on behalf of Randall Mooneyham and Veronica Murphy. The case is 4:23-cv-00802, v. Mooneyham et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 02, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Randall Mooneyham

Veronica Murphy

Attorney At Law

Katzman, Lampert & Stoll, PLLC

defendants

American Airlines Group, Inc.

American Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cowles & Thompson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims