Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Day Pitney on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Francis P. Diamond and MJH Life Sciences LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney William J. Fox on behalf of Francis P. Diamond. The case is 3:22-cv-05368, v. Mjh Life Sciences, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 01, 2022, 7:05 PM