Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Day Pitney on Thursday removed a lawsuit against McWane Inc., Raymundo Perez and Karen Weiss to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf a former employee who contends that he suffered racial discrimination, sexually harassment and sexual assault while employed by the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01054, v. Mcwane, Inc. et al.

New Jersey

February 23, 2023, 11:38 AM