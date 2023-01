Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dentons on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Capture Diagnostics Hib01 to Hawaii District Court. The complaint, filed by Mancini, Welch & Geiger on behalf of Maui Pharmacy Solutions d/b/a Mauliola Pharmacy, accuses Capture Diagnostics of failing to reimburse Maui Pharmacy for rendering COVID-19 community testing services. The case is 1:23-cv-00039, v. Maui Pharmacy Solutions LLC, dba Mauliola Pharmacy et al.

Health Care

January 26, 2023, 4:42 AM