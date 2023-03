New Suit

Marriott International was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Caitlin Robin & Associates on behalf of Charles Quill and Jennifer Quill, alleges that Charles Quill was poisoned by carbon monoxide, manganese or cyanide while staying at the defendants' hotel in Nashville. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02144, Quill et al. v. Marriott International Inc. et al.