Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a class action against Willis Towers Watson to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Berger Montague and Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as benefit specialists who contend that they were not reimbursed for costs associated with necessary expenditures on home office equipment and other expenses. The case is 3:22-cv-01550, v. Lyons et al.

Insurance

October 12, 2022, 8:13 AM