Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Truist Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Gallagher & Associates on behalf of Linda Kazak and Kazak Real Estate. The case is 2:23-cv-00040, Kazak et al. v. Truist Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2023, 2:53 PM