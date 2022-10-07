New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bath & Body Works was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, centers on the defendant's alleged use of 'session replay' software to track users' communications through the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01528, Licea v. Bath & Body Works Direct Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 07, 2022, 2:53 PM