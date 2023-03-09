Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Island Hospitality Management X and Wheelock Street Investment Management to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Guldjian Fasel on behalf of Emilia Angelica Leon Bayron, who was allegedly burned by hot water spewing from a defective clothes steamer in the defendants' Moxy Gaslamp hotel in San Diego. The case is 3:23-cv-00439, Bayron v. Island Hospitality Management X LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 09, 2023, 8:32 PM