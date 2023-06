New Suit - Personal Injury

Vista Outdoor, a sporting goods maker, and Bell Sports Inc. were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Hutton & Hutton on behalf of Jeffrey L. Jacobsen, who contends he sustained injuries when he fell from his bicycle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-04047, v. Jacobsen et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey L. Jacobsen

Plaintiffs

Hutton & Hutton Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Vista Outdoor, Inc.

Bell Sports, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims