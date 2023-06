New Suit - Securities

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court accusing a defendant of misappropriating tens of millions of dollars. The complaint alleges that William Koo Ichioka formed a commodity pool comprised of over 100 forex investors and misappropriated the funds for his own personal expenses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03095, v. Ichioka.

Government

June 22, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

William Koo Ichioka

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws