New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against security company Signal 88 and other defendants on Tuesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid premiums and deductibles, was filed by Engles Ketcham Olson & Keith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-00295, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Signal 88 LLC et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 7:49 PM