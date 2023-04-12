The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Florida Attorney General's Office sued Global e-Trading LLC and company executives Gary Cardone and Monica Eaton on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit revolves around the defendants’ Chargebacks911 business, which provides banks with documentation to help dispute the validity of consumers’ chargebacks against merchants. The court case pursues claims that Chargebacks911 has ‘routinely’ supplied banks with misleading and falsified documentation, allegedly resulting in consumers being denied valid chargebacks. The case also claims that Chargebacks911 helped merchants to evade chargeback monitoring programs designed to protect consumers from fraud. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00796, v. Global e-Trading, LLC et al.
Government
April 12, 2023, 3:03 PM