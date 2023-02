New Suit

Gleiberman Properties d/b/a MG Properties Group filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Evanston Insurance on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying consumer class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00356, Gleiberman Properties Inc. v. Evanston Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 8:44 PM