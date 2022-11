New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an enforcement action against GEL Direct, Jeffrey K. Galvani and Stuart A. Jeffery on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of selling penny stocks and other securities without registering with the SEC as broker-dealers. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09803, Securities and Exchange Commission v. GEL Direct Trust et al.

Government

November 17, 2022, 7:34 PM