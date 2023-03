Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Monday removed a lawsuit against Fugro Inc. and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims related to a marine vessel, was filed by Morrow & Sheppard on behalf of Joshua Santos. The case is 4:23-cv-00822, v. Fugro, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 06, 2023, 5:30 PM