New Suit - Insurance

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson, names the estate of David Forsberg in connection with claims stemming from a fatal motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-00188, v. Forsberg et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Liberty Mutual

Plaintiffs

Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson

defendants

Drake Forsberg

Estate of David Forsberg

defendant counsels

M Casey Law PLLC

Albrecht Law PLLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute