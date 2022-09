Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against First Protective Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by James Owens, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting illegal claim practices. The case is 6:22-cv-01663, Owens v. First Protective Insurance Co. et al.

