New Suit

Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in South Carolina District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks to rescind and void ab initio a property insurance policy that Federal issued to Graniteville Restoration Partners LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03079, v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 6:02 AM