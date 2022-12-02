New Suit

Extended Stay America, the Charlotte-based hospitality chain, and other defendants were sued over alleged sex trafficking activity Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Levin Papantonio and Restore the Child PLLC, brings claims on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was the victim of sex trafficking at the defendants' hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05939, v. Extended Stay America, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 02, 2022, 11:26 AM